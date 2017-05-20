Gift boutique in downtown Bucharest offers free parking to clients

Mesteshukar ButiQ, a gift store in downtown Bucharest that sells Roma traditional products with a contemporary design, has decided to offer free parking to the clients who leave their cars in underground parking in Universitatii Square.

Those who park their cars in the underground parking lots at Universitate or Intercontinental will benefit from an hour of free parking as the cost will be deducted from the shopping bill at Mesteshukar ButiQ, based on the parking ticket. The boutique made the announcement on its Facebook page.

“We encourage all boutiques and restaurants in the area to do the same, hoping that in this way we will contribute to clearing the pedestrian spaces in this area, and reduce pollution. Universitatii area has a historical importance and a special architectural value. It’s a shame that people cannot enjoy it,” Mesteshukar ButiQ representatives wrote on Facebook.

The store’s initiative can be a good one, especially as Universitatii Square is one of the busiest areas in Bucharest, with cars being parked everywhere, even on sidewalks.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com