The flu kills 16 this winter but Romanian health minister says no epidemic

by Romania Insider
Sixteen people lost their lives due to the flu this winter, eight of whom died in the last week when a total of 543 flu cases were registered in Romania, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases – CNSCBT.

Health minister Sorina Pintea said on Thursday that, at the moment, there’s not a flu epidemic in Romania but a “more intense circulation of the flu virus”, which will prolong until April.

She added that family doctors have over 135,000 flu vaccine doses available.

