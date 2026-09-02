George Enescu International Competition brings two chamber recitals to Sibiu

The George Enescu International Competition will continue its Sibiu program with two chamber music recitals at Thalia Hall on September 8 and 10. The concerts will feature violinist Nemanja Radulović with pianist Laure Favre-Kahn and cellist Enrico Dindo with pianist Monica Cattarossi.

Radulović and Favre-Kahn will perform their violin-and-piano recital on September 8 at 7 p.m. A previous winner of the George Enescu International Competition, Radulović is also serving on the jury of this year’s violin section.

The Serbian-French violinist received an OPUS KLASSIK award in 2024 for Concert Recording of the Year. Favre-Kahn, meanwhile, is a laureate of the International ProPiano Competition in New York and a recipient of the Adami Classical Revelation award.

On September 10 at 7 p.m., Italian musicians Enrico Dindo and Monica Cattarossi will present a cello-and-piano recital.

Dindo is a winner of the Rostropovich International Competition in Paris and a former principal cellist of the Teatro alla Scala Orchestra in Milan. Cattarossi teaches at the Conservatorio della Svizzera Italiana in Lugano and the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan.

The second concert forms part of the Italy-Romania Cultural Year and is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute in Bucharest.

The Sibiu series will continue with pianist Daria Parkhomenko on September 17, followed by violinist Hyeonjeong Lee and pianist Gabriel Gîțan on September 19. Tickets are available through the IaBilet platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)