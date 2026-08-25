Romanian MP Claudiu Năsui accepts nomination as Moldova’s economy minister

Romanian lawmaker Claudiu Năsui accepted prime minister Vasile Tofan’s invitation to join the Moldovan government as minister of economic development and digitalization. The Save Romania Union (USR) deputy said the move would require him to resign from Romania’s Parliament.

“I have accepted the position of economy minister in the government of the Republic of Moldova,” Năsui announced on Facebook. He said he strongly agreed with Tofan’s vision of turning Moldova into “the most welcoming country for entrepreneurs.”

Claudiu Năsui said he would use his experience to support economic reforms, including the liberalization and privatization process started after the fall of communism. He also linked Moldova’s economic development to its efforts to join the European Union and strengthen ties with Romania.

“I chose to accept Mr. Tofan’s invitation to join the government of the Republic of Moldova, even though this step means giving up my mandate as a member of the Romanian Parliament and dedicating my experience to a new reform effort,” Năsui said.

“A more prosperous Moldovan economy also means a more prosperous Romanian economy as part of our shared European path,” he added.

Vasile Tofan announced that Claudiu Năsui would be proposed for the position of minister of economic development and digitalization, citing his economic education, private-sector experience, and previous involvement in government reforms.

Năsui studied economics at Paris Dauphine University and finance at Bocconi University. He has worked in the financial sector, including at PwC and Romanian bank BCR, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst certification.

He was first elected to the Romanian Parliament in 2016 and served as Romania’s economy minister between 2020 and 2021. He also founded the Open Budget platform, which tracks public spending.

According to prime minister Tofan, Claudiu Năsui’s priorities in Moldova will include reducing bureaucracy, addressing problems at state-owned companies, cutting public expenditure, and removing obstacles faced by small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We need this type of energy at the Economy Ministry,” Vasile Tofan said. “We want the Economy Ministry to become one of the main drivers of state reform and economic growth.”

The Moldovan prime minister also announced that Eugeniu Osmochescu would be proposed as minister of agriculture and food industry. His responsibilities will include preparing Moldovan agriculture for EU accession and improving the sector’s competitiveness and resilience to climate change.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Claudiu Nasui)