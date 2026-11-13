WorkinRomania platform fully functional again
Almost two months after recruitment agencies lost access to the WorkinRomania.gov.ro platform, the portal is now fully functional again.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The workflows for employer registration and authorisation, as well as submission of the single application for long-stay type D/AM2 visas, are now operational.
The portal had been unavailable since mid-September, after a court suspended the list of occupations facing labour shortages.