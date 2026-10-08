Enterprise AI software company Wonderful appointed Yannis Jacob-Drăghici as general manager for Romania and Moldova. He will oversee the company’s operations in both markets and work with large organisations on adopting artificial intelligence across their businesses, Revistabiz.ro reported.

Wonderful provides software infrastructure through which companies can develop, test, deploy, and manage AI agents and applications. Its clients operate in sectors including telecommunications, banking and financial services, media, healthcare, and retail.

The company said that it plans to target AI applications in customer support, sales, back-office operations, human resources, and engineering in Romania and Moldova.

“As AI models become more accessible, the question for companies is no longer whether the technology works, but how quickly they can turn it into measurable business value,” Yannis Jacob-Drăghici said.

He added that implementing AI across an organisation required companies to redesign processes, connect the technology to existing data and systems, and manage changes affecting employees’ roles and working methods.

Wonderful completed a USD 550 million Series C funding round in September 2026 at a valuation of USD 5 billion. Insight Partners led the round, with participation from Salesforce and existing investors Index Ventures, IVP, Vine Ventures, 9Yards, and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The company operates in more than 35 markets and has over 800 employees worldwide.