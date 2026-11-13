Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it will resume flights between Bucharest’s Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport and Cluj-Napoca on December 18, 2026. The airline plans to operate up to two services per day on the domestic route.

Tickets are already available through the carrier’s website and mobile application, with fares starting at RON 199.

“The return of our flights on the Bucharest-Cluj-Napoca route means more than relaunching a service,” said Samuel Ferrera, Wizz Air’s Network Officer West.

“At a time when Romania’s aviation market is undergoing significant changes, we are making an important contribution to domestic air connectivity.”

The route connects the capital with one of Romania's main business and university centers. Wizz Air said it expected demand from business travelers, students, families, and tourists.

The company operates a fleet of 276 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and carried 69.7 million passengers during its 2026 financial year. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.