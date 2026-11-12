WDP begins building EUR 14 mln factory for Siemens in central Romania
German group Siemens is starting construction of a new factory in Sibiu, Romania, in partnership with real estate developer WDP.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The EUR 14 million investment will have a significant digital and artificial intelligence component, according to a press release cited by Economedia.ro.
Siemens’ local subsidiary, Simea, which operates in Sibiu and Oradea, will thereby increase its production capacity.