The company, acquired less than a year ago by the holding company of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, risks shutting down, according to Ziarul de Iași.

Sources close to the business said several scenarios are being considered: preserving the business, selling it to another entrepreneur interested in acquiring all its assets, or dismantling the factory and selling the land, buildings and equipment separately. The same sources told the newspaper that the problems began a few months ago and were caused by difficulties in sourcing raw materials from Ukraine due to the war.