Suburbs outpace housing construction in four major Romanian cities, report finds
Timișoara, Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, and Sibiu delivered fewer homes than their surrounding localities between 2021 and 2025, according to SVN Romania.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Housing construction in four of Romania’s main regional centers has shifted more strongly toward their suburbs, a report by real estate consultancy SVN Romania showed. Timișoara recorded the largest imbalance, with neighboring localities delivering more than three times as many homes as the city itself over five years.
SVN attributed the trend partly to difficult urban planning procedures and higher land prices inside major cities, which make suburban housing less expensive.