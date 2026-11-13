Financial independence is more of an aspiration than a reality for most Romanians, while the age of 30 is the main milestone at which people's relationship with money changes, with significant differences across generations, according to the study The Ages of Money, conducted by Reveal Marketing Research for the CFA Romania Association and BCR.

The research examines Romanians' perceptions of financial independence, identifies generational differences in attitudes towards money, and assesses how financial knowledge is passed on between people of different ages.