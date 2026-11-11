Salt Bank becomes trading member of Bucharest Stock Exchange
The bank also announced a special Black Friday promotion between November 11 and 27, 2026.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian neobank Salt Bank, a subsidiary of the largest financial institution in the country, Banca Transilvania, became a Trading Participant of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 11.
With the launch, Salt became the only bank in Romania to bring the trading system fully into a mobile app through direct integration with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, without a minimum investment.