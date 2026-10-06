Romania’s wheat, barley and triticale crop up 14% y/y to 13.5 mln tonnes
Romania’s production of wheat, rye and triticale exceeded 13.5 mln tonnes after 99.1% of the cultivated area had been harvested by August 31, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture. The crop is more than 14% larger than last year’s output.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Farmers had harvested more than 13.5 million tonnes of wheat, rye and triticale by August 31, compared with the 2025 output reported by the National Institute of Statistics in its final data. The increase came as the area cultivated with the three crops expanded by 48,900 hectares to 2.4 mln hectares, Economica.net reported.
Winter barley and two-row barley production reached 3.9 mln tonnes, up from 2.8 mln tonnes a year earlier. By August 31, 99.4% of the area under winter barley and 99.8% of the area under emmer barley had been harvested.