Farmers had harvested more than 13.5 million tonnes of wheat, rye and triticale by August 31, compared with the 2025 output reported by the National Institute of Statistics in its final data. The increase came as the area cultivated with the three crops expanded by 48,900 hectares to 2.4 mln hectares, Economica.net reported.

Winter barley and two-row barley production reached 3.9 mln tonnes, up from 2.8 mln tonnes a year earlier. By August 31, 99.4% of the area under winter barley and 99.8% of the area under emmer barley had been harvested.