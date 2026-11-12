Romania’s tax agency to classify firms by risk profile
ANAF is preparing to assess companies’ risk profiles based on their tax compliance history and the consistency of their financial operations with their declared financial statements.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The agency will adjust its treatment of taxpayers accordingly, including the frequency of controls and its VAT reimbursement policy.
The assessment will also take into account the history of company administrators, rather than focusing solely on the tax record of the company itself.