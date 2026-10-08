The two reactors of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, Romania's sole nuclear-power energy plant, will remain shut down at least until October 15, due to the low level of the Danube, according to an announcement made by state secretary in the Energy Ministry, Cristian Busoi, on Wednesday, October 7.

“The period of low Danube flows and low water levels near Cernavoda is severely affecting the Nuclear Power Plant. We still have the two reactors shut down. The bad news is that, at least for the next 10 days, we have flows at historic lows. At least until October 15, we are unable to restart units 1 and 2 at Cernavoda,” he said, cited by G4Media.

The low water levels are also affecting hydropower production, one of Romania’s main electricity sources.

The authorities said that consumption restrictions will not be necessary, but warn that bills may increase due to the energy imports that Romania is forced to rely on.

Back in early August, Romania’s nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) announced that it began procedures for the controlled shutdown of Unit 2 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant due to low Danube levels. Unit 1 had been shut down in July for the same reason.

The two units together provide nearly 20% of the national electricity consumption from the grid and are the largest generating units in Romania, with 680 MW each.

No date has been announced for restarting, as it all depends on the flow of the Danube.