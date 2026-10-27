Romanian neobank Salt Bank, a direct challenger to Revolut, announced the appointment of Roxana Cristea as Chief Business Officer (CBO), pending approval by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), on Tuesday, October 27.

The new CBO of Salt Bank has over 20 years of experience in banking, several important firsts on the Romanian market, and extensive experience in product development and commercial strategy.

“My first job was in a call center, where I learned how important it is to listen and understand what people need. It’s a lesson I’ve carried with me in everything I’ve done since, and another reason why I chose Salt. I like the courage to do things differently, but especially the fact that this courage comes with care for people. And I believe we can build many great things together from here: from new products to an increasingly better and simpler banking experience,” said Roxana Cristea, Chief Business Officer at Salt Bank, pending approval by the National Bank of Romania.

Throughout her career, Roxana has contributed to the launch of products that have changed the way people do banking. From digital loans and virtual credit cards to digital solutions for mortgage loans, she has coordinated teams and projects that have made banking simpler and more accessible.

At Salt Bank, Roxana will oversee product development, commercial activities, and the Care Center.

“We have reached almost 70% active customers, and our loan portfolio has doubled compared with the end of last year. We’re moving in the right direction. We have already demonstrated that we can grow at a record pace. Now we want to go further: to become the primary bank for more and more of our customers while also scaling the business. Roxana has the experience we need to make all this happen,” said Robert Anghel, CEO of Salt Bank.