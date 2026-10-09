Hidroelectrica is being hit by lower water levels in major rivers, particularly the Danube, while Nuclearelectrica has suspended production for more than a month because of the Danube’s low water level.

Hidroelectrica’s adjusted net profit forecast for this year has been cut to RON 3 billion, 16% below the initial budget, reflecting a 4% decline in revenues and a 4% increase in expenses, Economica.net reported. The company’s market capitalisation stands at RON 81 billion, following a 50% rise in its share price over the past year.