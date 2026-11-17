Romania’s net electricity imports shrink in Q3 despite nuclear plant shutdown
The net electricity imports fell by 6.6% y/y to 1.04 TWh in Q3, despite the Cernavodă nuclear power plant being out of operation for two of the three months of the quarter.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Higher solar and wind power generation, combined with lower electricity consumption, contributed to the decline in import volumes.
The figures published by the statistics office INS referred to physical volumes. In monetary terms, however, net imports may have increased, given the higher prices paid for electricity imported predominantly during peak-demand hours.