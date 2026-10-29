The company expects to cover 31% of its shopping malls' electricity consumption from its own PV parks by the end of the year.

Covering 75.5 hectares, the photovoltaic park at Ariceștii Rahtivani (Nedelea) has an installed capacity of 56.2 MW. The project incorporates more than 90,000 bifacial solar panels equipped with N-type i-TOPCon technology, offering efficiency of up to 23% and a 30-year production guarantee.

With an estimated annual output of approximately 73,000 MWh, the park will generate enough renewable electricity to cover the equivalent of the annual consumption of more than 40,000 Romanian households, the company said. The project is also expected to prevent the emission of approximately 17,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The project is part of NEPI Rockcastle’s green energy investment programme, which has a budget of more than EUR 100 million and is dedicated to developing photovoltaic capacity across the region.

With the commissioning of the Ariceștii Rahtivani (Nedelea) project, alongside the group’s first photovoltaic park, inaugurated last year in Chișineu-Criș, Arad County, and the solar installations on its shopping centre rooftops, NEPI Rockcastle expects renewable sources to cover 31% of the group’s total electricity consumption by the end of 2026. This would represent a significant increase from the 6% recorded two years ago.