Romania’s industry contracts by 4.5% y/y in Q3, outlook remains bleak
The industrial production index contracted by 4.5% y/y in Q3, bringing the 12-month rolling decline to 2.9% y/y, from 0.9% at the end of 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The manufacturing segment performed even worse, despite the PMI remaining in expansionary territory throughout all three months of the quarter, with output falling by 5.5% y/y in Q3 and the 12-month trend showing a 3.8% contraction.
On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted industrial output dropped by 2.4% q/q in Q3, following declines in the previous two quarters.