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Romania’s H1 budget execution data published by Eurostat prompts political accusations
Romania’s general government budget deficit reached 9.2% of GDP in the second quarter of 2026, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data published by Eurostat under the ESA methodology.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
The figure was the highest reading among EU countries, up from 7.7% in the same period of 2025 and 7.3% in the same period of 2024.
The figures prompted political accusations.