Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.1% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous three months, on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the flash estimate published on Friday, November 13, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The recovery did not, however, offset the weak performance at the beginning of the year: in the first nine months, the economy contracted by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2025.