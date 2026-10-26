Nothing exceptional has happened since May, when the centrist coalition that drafted the 2026 budget collapsed, and budget execution remains in line with the plan for a cash deficit of 6.2% of GDP for the full year, Nazare added.

His remarks contrast sharply with the rhetoric coming from the Social Democrats, who accused the previous Liberal (PNL) prime minister, Ilie Bolojan, of fiscal slippage and of leaving behind a dramatic budgetary situation.