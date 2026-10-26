Romania’s finance minister and SocDem leader clash over budget execution interpretation
The 9.2% public deficit-to-GDP ratio reported by Eurostat for Romania’s seasonally adjusted budget execution in Q2 is preliminary data and largely reflects payments made under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in Q2 and Q3, finance minister Alexandru Nazare said, seeking to tone down the radical statements made by Social Democratic Party leaders following the publication of the quarterly data by the EU’s statistics office.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
Nothing exceptional has happened since May, when the centrist coalition that drafted the 2026 budget collapsed, and budget execution remains in line with the plan for a cash deficit of 6.2% of GDP for the full year, Nazare added.
His remarks contrast sharply with the rhetoric coming from the Social Democrats, who accused the previous Liberal (PNL) prime minister, Ilie Bolojan, of fiscal slippage and of leaving behind a dramatic budgetary situation.