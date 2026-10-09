Romania’s GDP remained unchanged in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, while the economy contracted by 0.6% in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025, according to provisional data published on Friday, October 9, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Seasonally adjusted GDP for the second quarter of 2026 stood at RON 529.676 billion at current prices. It remained unchanged from the previous quarter but fell by 1.9% compared with the same quarter of 2025.

In the unadjusted series, GDP for the second quarter stood at RON 501.069 billion at current prices, down 0.2% in real terms compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Based on seasonally adjusted data, GDP for the first half of 2026 stood at RON 1,035.681 billion at current prices, down 1.6% in real terms compared with the same period in 2025.

In the unadjusted series, GDP for the first half of 2026 stood at RON 907.159 billion at current prices, down 0.6% in real terms compared with the first half of 2025.

Compared with the previous provisional estimate, GDP growth was revised upward by 0.2%, while gross value added increased by 0.3%. The volume of gross value added changed more significantly in some economic sectors, according to the report.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing maintained the same contribution to GDP growth (+0.1%), while activity increased by 0.6%, from 105.5% to 106.1%.

Industry’s contribution improved from -0.7% to -0.6%, while activity increased by 0.3%, from 95.8% to 96.1%.

Construction’s contribution increased from +0.9% to +1.2%, while activity rose by 0.1%, from 115.3% to 115.4%.

Wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repairs, transportation and storage, and hotels and restaurants improved their contribution from -1.0% to -0.9%. Activity increased by 0.2%, from 95.5% to 95.7%.

Information and communications maintained the same contribution to GDP growth (-0.2%), while activity increased by 0.3%, from 97.2% to 97.5%.

Financial intermediation and insurance maintained the same contribution to GDP growth (+0.1%), while activity remained unchanged at 101.5%.

Real estate activities’ contribution fell from -0.5% to -0.7%, while activity decreased by 1.5%, from 93.2% to 91.7%.

Professional, scientific, and technical activities, as well as administrative and support services, maintained the same contribution to GDP growth (+0.1%). Activity increased by 0.4%, from 101.3% to 101.7%.