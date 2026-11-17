Romania’s CFA macroeconomic confidence indicator plunges in October despite new government
The CFA Romania Association’s Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator fell by 9.6 points in October, dropping further into contractionary territory to 33.3 points, amid worsening expectations for the Romanian economy.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Analysts anticipate a slight fiscal slippage, with the budget deficit reaching 6.6% of GDP this year, against a target of 6.2%, followed by a gap of 5.8% of GDP in 2027, compared with a target of 5.2%.
Despite the deterioration in confidence, CFA analysts were still expecting positive economic growth for 2026 in their late-October survey.