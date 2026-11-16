The National Bank of Romania (BNR) raised its end-2026 inflation forecast to 7.4% from the previous estimate of 6.1%, news agency Agerpres reported. It also expects inflation to reach 3.7% at the end of 2027, compared with an earlier projection of 3.4%.

BNR governor Mugur Isărescu attributed the revision primarily to higher energy and fuel prices amid renewed geopolitical tensions and deteriorating conditions on international energy markets.