Output in the first ten months of the year was 12.3% below the level recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The Dacia plants in Mioveni and Ford Otosan's facility in Craiova produced a combined 398,061 cars in January-October 2026, down 12.3% from 453,955 units in the same period last year, according to data released by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).