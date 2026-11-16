Romania’s automobile output shrinks by 12.3% y/y in January-October, dragged down by Dacia
The decline in the automotive industry deepened in October, when passenger car production fell by more than 20% y/y.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Output in the first ten months of the year was 12.3% below the level recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.
The Dacia plants in Mioveni and Ford Otosan's facility in Craiova produced a combined 398,061 cars in January-October 2026, down 12.3% from 453,955 units in the same period last year, according to data released by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).