Romanians more inclined to finance government, but shun local currency bonds
Romanian retail investors subscribed to RON 278 million worth of government bonds in November, 14% more than in October.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
However, less than a quarter of the total was denominated in local currency, as investors increasingly favour foreign currency placements, avoiding exposure to exchange rate risk, Profit.ro reported.
As in previous editions of the Fidelis programme, demand was heavily skewed towards government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance in euros. This time, the imbalance was even more pronounced, with euro-denominated issues accounting for 77.28% of the total subscription value.