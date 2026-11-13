Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), one of the biggest Romanian telecommunications companies, reported consolidated revenues of EUR 633 million in the third quarter of 2026, a 13% YoY increase.

Adjusted EBITDA (ex. operating leases) for Q3 2026 increased by 26% compared to the result from Q3 2025, reaching EUR 197 million. Consequently, in the first nine months of 2026, the Group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 1.8 billion, an 11% increase versus 9M 2025, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 528 million, up 21% YoY.