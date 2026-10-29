The net profit of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), Romania's largest energy producer, increased by 18% to RON 4.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the financial results published by the oil and gas group on Wednesday, October 28.

At the same time, investments totaled approximately RON 6.6 billion, directed toward key energy projects such as Neptun Deep, SAF/HVO, and renewable electricity.