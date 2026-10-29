Romanian oil and gas giant OMV Petrom sees net profit increase 18% in first nine months 2026
The Neptun Deep natural gas project in the Black Sea advanced toward its first gas production, estimated for the first half of 2027.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The net profit of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), Romania's largest energy producer, increased by 18% to RON 4.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the financial results published by the oil and gas group on Wednesday, October 28.
At the same time, investments totaled approximately RON 6.6 billion, directed toward key energy projects such as Neptun Deep, SAF/HVO, and renewable electricity.