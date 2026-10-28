Both reactors, which account for nearly 20% of Romania’s electricity output, have been shut down since mid-August due to low Danube water levels.

“Somewhere around November 15, if the current trends and forecasts hold, we should have a reactor starting up,” the minister told Digi24.

According to Chisăliță, the Danube’s flow has increased significantly over the past two weeks, but conditions are not yet sufficient to allow a reactor to restart.

He said that approximately two weeks was a realistic timeframe, while warning that changes in the forecasts could bring the restart forward or delay it.

Unit 1 at Cernavoda NPP was shut down in a controlled manner on July 28, followed by Unit 2 on August 13.