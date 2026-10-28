Romanian minister hopes one of Cernavoda NPP’s two reactors may resume production around mid-November
One of the reactors at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant could be restarted around November 15 if forecasts for the Danube’s flow hold, energy minister Dumitru Chisăliță said.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Both reactors, which account for nearly 20% of Romania’s electricity output, have been shut down since mid-August due to low Danube water levels.
“Somewhere around November 15, if the current trends and forecasts hold, we should have a reactor starting up,” the minister told Digi24.
According to Chisăliță, the Danube’s flow has increased significantly over the past two weeks, but conditions are not yet sufficient to allow a reactor to restart.
He said that approximately two weeks was a realistic timeframe, while warning that changes in the forecasts could bring the restart forward or delay it.
Unit 1 at Cernavoda NPP was shut down in a controlled manner on July 28, followed by Unit 2 on August 13.
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