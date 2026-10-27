Romanian media group Clever takes over Kanal D from Turkish Doğan
Media group Clever, which owns Prima TV and other television stations and media outlets, including Profit.ro and Cotidianul, has signed an agreement to acquire Kanal D, Romania’s third-largest television station by audience, from Turkish media group Doğan. Clever is controlled by Romanian businessman Orlando Nicoară.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Clever Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Doğan Media International, the company that owns Kanal D, Hotnews.ro reported. For about a decade, Kanal D has ranked third in Romania by audience, after Pro TV and Antena 1.
The acquisition, to be carried out through Romanian Content Project, owned by Clever Media Network and EAD.RO Interactive, covers Kanal D, Kanal D2, Radio Impuls and the group’s digital division.