Clever Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Doğan Media International, the company that owns Kanal D, Hotnews.ro reported. For about a decade, Kanal D has ranked third in Romania by audience, after Pro TV and Antena 1.

The acquisition, to be carried out through Romanian Content Project, owned by Clever Media Network and EAD.RO Interactive, covers Kanal D, Kanal D2, Radio Impuls and the group’s digital division.