OxyHelp Industry, a Romanian company specializing in the design and manufacturing of hyperbaric chambers for home and wellness use, has acquired and brought into operation a new production facility in Ploiești, an investment of approximately EUR 1.5 million.

The site, which is meant to support the development of the company’s portfolio and respond to international demand, comprises production halls, warehousing for components and finished products, and offices, with a built area of more than 1,700 sqm on a plot of 12,000 sqm.