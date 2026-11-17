Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), Romania's largest electricity producer, recorded a net profit of RON 3.11 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 34%, and achieved a 10% increase in net electricity production, which reached 9,328 GWh, according to the company's report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday, November 16.

Operating profit increased by 35%, to approximately RON 3.47 billion, while adjusted EBITDA reached RON 4.13 billion, following a 27% increase. Revenues rose by 28%, to RON 8.60 billion, while both the operating margin and the net margin improved by one percentage point. Earnings per share stood at RON 6.91, up 34%.