Romanian government comes under pressure over 2026 budget revision
The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu has called on the Finance Ministry to postpone the budget revision until the “real public deficit” for the first nine months of the year is clarified, including unpaid bills, which would require an accrual-basis assessment.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
Meanwhile, the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) has urged the ministry to finalise the budget revision as soon as possible. The other major opposition parties, the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), have asked finance minister Alexandru Nazare to publicly explain the budget execution figures.