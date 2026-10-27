Romanian finance minister defends budget execution criticised by ruling Social Democrats
Finance minister Alexandru Nazare responded indirectly to the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, who has repeatedly accused the former government of Ilie Bolojan over the past week of allowing the budget deficit to increase and deferring payments to public contractors.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The PSD recently returned to government after bringing down its own coalition partner, prime minister Ilie Bolojan, in May.
Nazare, who served as finance minister under both the Bolojan government and the government led by independent Luca Niculescu, presented official data showing that the budget deficit had fallen by 1.5 percentage points of GDP in the first nine months of the year.