Romanian real estate developer One United Properties announced that it surpassed 1 million square metres delivered across its residential and office portfolio. The company reached the threshold after completing three residential projects and the One Technology District office building in the third quarter of 2026.

The three housing developments - One High District, One Lake Club, and the first phase of One Lake District - total 2,238 homes in northern Bucharest. The volume represents around 86% of the 2,610 units delivered by the company during the previous five years.

Including One Floreasca Towers, completed earlier this year, One United Properties delivered 2,453 homes in the first nine months of 2026. Their cumulative gross development value was approximately EUR 714 million.

“The delivery performance of this year’s third quarter and the threshold of one million square metres completed and delivered across our entire portfolio reflect the execution capacity we have built over almost two decades,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

The three residential projects are located around the Tei and Plumbuita lakes and Fabrica de Glucoză road, in areas previously occupied by industrial sites or vacant land. One High District includes more than 800 homes, One Lake Club more than 600, and the first phase of One Lake District 786.

The company said it also contributed to the construction of 3.5 kilometres of roads in the Fabrica de Glucoză area alongside other developers, representing a combined investment of EUR 6 million. It is also developing two schools with capacity for more than 1,000 pupils through an investment of approximately EUR 20 million.

Meanwhile, One Technology District, built for Infineon Technologies under a 15-year lease, provides 21,514 square metres of gross leasable space, including laboratories. The building is intended to host one of Southeastern Europe’s largest semiconductor research and development centers.

One United Properties, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker ONE, develops residential, office, and mixed-use projects, with a focus on urban regeneration in Bucharest.