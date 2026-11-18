The draft legislation would allow the government to take over companies or their assets, including in exchange for outstanding receivables, in cases where their financial difficulties threaten production capacity considered essential to the national economy, Goldring.ro reported. The bill has been cleared by the expert committee in the Senate.

Neacșu said the proposed framework is intended to enable the state to intervene under market conditions to preserve the operation of economic and industrial capacities with systemic relevance. It targets situations in which existing legal instruments are insufficient to prevent the loss of productive assets or recover receivables owed to the state.