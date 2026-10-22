The UMB Group, owned by the family of well-known businessman Dorinel Umbrărescu, has bought the Romag Termo Halânga thermal power plant in Mehedinți County for EUR 30 million.

UMB won the auction organized on Tuesday, October 20, by Euro Insol, the judicial liquidator of the Autonomous Authority for Nuclear Activities (RAAN), according to Actual Mehedinți.

The package put up for sale includes land with a total area of more than 76 hectares, buildings, special structures, and industrial equipment. The thermal power plant is located approximately five kilometers from Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

The auction took place at RAAN’s headquarters in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, using an ascending-price open bidding procedure. The plant was sold at the starting price, EUR 30 million, excluding VAT.

The sale follows a series of 12 unsuccessful auctions held between November 2024 and June 2026. The starting price was gradually reduced from EUR 82 million to approximately EUR 40 million, excluding VAT. On July 1, 2026, creditors approved the resumption of the sale procedure at a starting price of EUR 30 million, plus VAT.

RAAN entered insolvency in 2013 and bankruptcy in January 2016. The authority’s main creditor is the Environmental Fund Administration, which is owed more than RON 367 million, equivalent to over 31% of the total claims against the estate.

Romag Termo Halânga was built in 1981 to provide the energy required by the Romag Prod Heavy Water Plant and to supply thermal energy to the municipality of Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

The facility operated on lignite and heavy fuel oil and had a maximum installed capacity of 247 MW. Following the shutdown of heavy water production, the thermal power plant was permanently closed in September 2015.

Over the past two years, the UMB Group has expanded beyond its traditional sector, the construction of highways and roads. MB Steel, part of UMB, acquired steel distributor ArcelorMittal Hunedoara for a total price of EUR 12.5 million in December 2025.