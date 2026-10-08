Companies and organizations in Romania can access EUR 7.55 million through the European SystemEU project, the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEDAT) announced.

The call is open until November 16, 2026. As part of it, entities from across the country can access funding of up to EUR 2.2 million for projects that take digital solutions from the prototype stage to market launch.

Between five and eight projects will be selected under three funding thresholds, namely small projects (up to EUR 750,000), medium-level projects (up to EUR 1.1 million, with consortia of 3-5 entities from at least three participating regions, mandatorily including a research organization and a company), as well as flagship projects – up to EUR 2.2 million, with consortia of 5-8 entities from all five SystemEU regions, established according to the Triple Helix model, bringing together at least one research organization, a company and a public authority or a public sector organization.

“The selected projects will develop, test and validate digital solutions in real-life conditions, starting from a minimum level of technological maturity, from a functional prototype, already tested in realistic conditions, and reaching a completed and validated solution, ready for the market or for real use,” the same source added.

The ministry specified that the targeted areas are Health – digital health and medical technologies (digital health & medtech); Energy – decentralized, clean and smart energy networks; Mobility – intelligent transport and logistics systems.

“Funding rates are up to 100% for start-ups, 70% for SMEs, 50% for large enterprises and 100% for public bodies, NGOs and research organizations. Individual entities can participate in several projects, but the total funding received for all selected projects in which they are part of the consortium cannot exceed EUR 600,000, according to the FSPT funding mechanism. The projects will run for a period of between 15 and 18 months, with implementation scheduled to begin in February-March 2027,” the Ministry noted.

All information about the call and application submission can be found on the official FSTP portal, while to support applicants in forming interregional consortia that meet the eligibility criteria, the project provides access to a dedicated online database, designed to facilitate the establishment of partnerships. Candidates can register, publish concrete project proposals, and view other profiles registered on the Open Hubs SYSTEMEU community platform.