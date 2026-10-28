Romanian business aviation company MyJet targets 15-aircraft fleet in European expansion
International services already account for 90% of the company’s flights, while 85% of its clients are based outside Romania.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian business aviation company MyJet said that it plans to expand its managed fleet from eight aircraft to 14-15 over the next three years. The company intends to add two or three aircraft annually as it attracts more owners from European markets.
MyJet recorded a 16.3% increase in flight activity in 2025 compared with the previous year. Its most frequent international destinations include Nice, Geneva, Paris, Istanbul, and Milan.