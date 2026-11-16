Romania secured a final victory in the international arbitration dispute over the proposed Roșia Montană gold mining project, the Finance Ministry announced. An ad hoc committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) dismissed the annulment application filed by Gabriel Resources and its Jersey subsidiary.

The November 13 decision leaves the original arbitration award issued on March 8, 2024, fully in force. That ruling rejected the companies’ claims for roughly USD 6.5 billion in compensation.