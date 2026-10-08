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Romania signs EUR 757 mln contract for 12 Airbus H225M helicopters
The Romanian government has signed a EUR 757 mln contract for the acquisition of 12 Airbus H225M military helicopters, the Ministry of National Defence and Airbus said.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The agreement was concluded with the French Directorate General for Armaments (DGA) under the European Commission's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.
"We are honoured that Romania has chosen the H225M to strengthen its defence capabilities. This selection will also bolster Romania’s industrial capabilities through our long-term partnership with IAR, Romania’s sole helicopter manufacturer,” said Matthieu Louvot, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.