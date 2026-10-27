Romania pays EUR 1 bln over five years for plastic left unrecycled
Romania paid almost EUR 1 billion into the European Union budget for unrecycled plastic packaging waste between January 1, 2021, and October 1, 2025, according to an analysis by Deloitte Romania based on data from the Ministry of Finance.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
“During the period January 1–October 1, 2025, the indicated amount was RON 1,125,859,520. In total, these amounts reached RON 5,055,420,257, or almost EUR 1 billion,” reads the analysis signed by Adrian Teampău, Director of Environmental Taxes and Circular Economy, and Anca Andrei-Cimbru, Manager of Environmental Taxes and Circular Economy at Deloitte Romania.
The authors highlighted the scale of the problem facing Romania’s collection and recycling system, noting that every kilogram of plastic packaging waste that remains unrecycled affects the calculation of the national contribution and, implicitly, increases pressure on the public budget.