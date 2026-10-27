“During the period January 1–October 1, 2025, the indicated amount was RON 1,125,859,520. In total, these amounts reached RON 5,055,420,257, or almost EUR 1 billion,” reads the analysis signed by Adrian Teampău, Director of Environmental Taxes and Circular Economy, and Anca Andrei-Cimbru, Manager of Environmental Taxes and Circular Economy at Deloitte Romania.

The authors highlighted the scale of the problem facing Romania’s collection and recycling system, noting that every kilogram of plastic packaging waste that remains unrecycled affects the calculation of the national contribution and, implicitly, increases pressure on the public budget.