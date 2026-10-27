Romania and the Republic of Moldova will debut national pavilions at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the largest country-level trade fair for importers.

The exhibition will run from November 5 to 10 and bring together more than 4,100 companies from 162 countries, regions, and organizations. The section dedicated to national pavilions has attracted 69 countries and international organizations, more than last year, according to the organizers, cited by Profit.ro.

While Romania, Moldova, and three other countries, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will participate in the exhibition for the first time, Canada and Sri Lanka will have the status of “Countries of Honor.”

“The Carpathian Mountains, the Danube Delta, and Gothic-style castles shape Romania’s distinctive national identity, combining stunning natural landscapes with a rich history. At the ninth edition of CIIE, Romania will present a selection of specific products, including wines and sparkling mineral water,” the Chinese Embassy in Romania said.

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Even if a national pavilion was not organized, the embassy noted that Romanian companies have “long participated in CIIE, witnessing China’s commitment to opening up its market.”

CIIE was launched in 2018 at the initiative of president Xi Jinping, becoming the world’s first national-level exhibition dedicated to imports. The exhibition’s total area will exceed 440,000 square metres this year, a first for the event.

In addition, half of the 4,142 foreign companies that have announced their participation will exhibit at the event for the first time, including more than 300 companies listed in the Fortune Global 500 ranking.

Companies from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France will have the largest exhibition areas. US companies will occupy more than 50,000 square metres, maintaining their top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by companies from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

This summer, Romania and China signed a protocol on cooperation in agriculture, opening the Chinese market to Romanian dairy products, fish, and processed chicken.