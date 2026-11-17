Electrica, a major distributor of electricity in Romania, reported a net profit of RON 801.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, down 4.6% compared to the same period last year.

Similarly, EBITDA fell by 2.6% to approximately RON 1.69 billion, while operating profit decreased from RON 1.29 billion in the first nine months of 2025 to RON 1.23 billion in the same period of 2026.