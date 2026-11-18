Romania aims to legislate state-owned company and public administration reforms by March 15
The government aims to advance legislation restructuring state-owned companies and reorganising public administration by March 15, deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu said, warning that the two reforms may progress at different speeds because administrative reorganisation is more complex.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Speaking on Antena 3 on Tuesday evening, Neacșu said the government could assume responsibility for the reform packages in the spring, News.ro reported. He described the restructuring of state-owned companies as the simpler of the two projects and said delays were possible for the administrative reform.
The state-owned company legislation is expected to establish which companies will be restructured and how they will operate. Neacșu said the government intended to adopt the necessary legal framework around mid-March, followed by an implementation period of four to six months.