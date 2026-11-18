Speaking on Antena 3 on Tuesday evening, Neacșu said the government could assume responsibility for the reform packages in the spring, News.ro reported. He described the restructuring of state-owned companies as the simpler of the two projects and said delays were possible for the administrative reform.

The state-owned company legislation is expected to establish which companies will be restructured and how they will operate. Neacșu said the government intended to adopt the necessary legal framework around mid-March, followed by an implementation period of four to six months.