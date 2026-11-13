The public debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 61.1%, from 59.8% a month earlier. Both are preliminary figures that may be revised downwards following the release of Q3 GDP data.

The debt ratio thus exceeded 60% for the first time in August, although it may subsequently be revised downwards to below this threshold. However, the foreign-currency bonds issued in October will certainly push the ratio significantly above 60% by the end of the year.