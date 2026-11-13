Romania adds another 1.2% of GDP to its public debt in August alone
Romania’s public debt increased by RON 25.1 billion (nearly EUR 5 billion) in August and by RON 92.7 billion (EUR 17.6 billion) in the first eight months of the year, reaching RON 1.23 trillion (EUR 233.5 billion) at the end of August, according to data published by the Finance Ministry.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The public debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 61.1%, from 59.8% a month earlier. Both are preliminary figures that may be revised downwards following the release of Q3 GDP data.
The debt ratio thus exceeded 60% for the first time in August, although it may subsequently be revised downwards to below this threshold. However, the foreign-currency bonds issued in October will certainly push the ratio significantly above 60% by the end of the year.