Real estate developer Rock Development is investing EUR 32 million in the second phase of Avrig Park Residence in Bucharest’s Bucur Obor area, consultant SVN said. Construction has reached approximately 25%, with completion scheduled for December 2027.

The new phase will include 222 apartments, of which 117, or 53%, have already been pre-sold. The project’s first phase, comprising 134 units, has been completed and sold.