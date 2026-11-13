Rezolv Energy, backed by Actis and Mubadala, announced that it appointed 7 companies to build its Dama Solar project in western Romania. The development is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the second half of 2028.

CHINT Green Energy, CMC Europe, and Solarpro will each handle separate engineering, procurement, and construction packages. Meanwhile, EnergoBit and Siemens Energy will develop the high-voltage electrical infrastructure, and Tongwei and Astronergy will supply the solar modules.